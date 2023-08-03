Why a small New England town celebrates its heritage by honoring frogs

David Wright

It started with an obscure bit of colonial history, dating back to an unseasonably warm summer night in the mid-18th century. That episode led to a New England town continuing to celebrate frogs in sculpture, poetry and song. David Wright of Rhode Island PBS Weekly takes this leap of whimsy as part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

