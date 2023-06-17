Why advocates say early sign language learning for deaf children is crucial

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Pamela Watts
More than 90 percent of deaf children in the U.S. are born to hearing parents. For them, the path forward can be difficult and also controversial. The advent of cochlear implant technology has the opportunity to change lives, yet many deaf advocates say not teaching sign language is a risky proposition. Rhode Island PBS Weekly’s Pamela Watts reports on the stark choices some parents face.
