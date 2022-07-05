Deaf cast challenges musical theater norms in production of ‘The Music Man’

Judy Woodruff:

The classic American musical "The Music Man" has been a big hit this year with its revival on Broadway and on many regional and local stages across the country.

John Yang went to see a novel take on the standard and how art can be a model for a more inclusive society.

A note that American Sign Language interpreting was done simultaneous to the interview. That live process may affect the complete accuracy of the English interpretation.

The story is part of our arts and health coverage on Canvas.