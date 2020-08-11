Why Biden picked ‘fearless fighter’ Kamala Harris as his running mate

Lisa Desjardins:

Right.

Let's look at what Biden himself said. He tweeted out, calling Harris a fearless fighter. But it is his second tweet that is more interesting to me. He wrote that, in particular, he liked that Harris was a friend, when she was attorney general, with Beau Biden, his son, who passed away from cancer.

Beau Biden was attorney general of Delaware. And the two worked together, Biden wrote, and that he was proud of her then, and he's proud of her. Judy, that personal connection is important.

And I think one other insight actually came from your interview one week ago tonight with Jill Biden, who may be the vice president's — the former vice president's most important adviser.

When you asked her what qualities they were looking for in a running mate, here's what she said.

I want to quote this. This is interesting.

She said: "Trust is important to us, experience, wisdom. He needs a partner in governing and someone who knows has to govern and has the experience."

Really, you know from Biden's history trust and loyalty are critical. And that personal relationship with Harris, I think, really helped her get this job.

But, Judy, also, she would be the first black woman in the White House. She would be the first — she is already the first Asian American to be on a presidential ballot. She is the daughter of immigrants. So there was a lot of appeal to all of those qualities in her life story as well.