What Kamala Harris offers the Biden campaign as VP nominee

Ian Sams:

Well, look, what Vice President Biden had to do in this process was look for the best partner to both win this campaign and serve as the next president and vice president of the United States.

Those are two very vast sets of qualifications that you're looking for in a candidate. And, really, on both fronts, Kamala Harris checks — strikes — is a home run on every mark, really. I'm sorry.

In the campaign, she is tough, she is dogged. You can imagine her in a debate with Mike Pence really effectively making the case against this administration and the way that they have governed the country.

But, at the same time, she is a really empathetic leader. I was standing by side on the trail over and over and over again in the course in 2019. And kids would come up to her, and she would talk to them as if they were adults, talk to them about their problems, talk to them about what they want from leaders.

That's a trait she shares with Joe Biden. I think there's a lot of overlap in the characteristics that both Vice President Biden and Senator Harris have that's really going to make them a very dynamic and successful ticket.

And I think that she brings to the table what Aimee was just talking about, a lived experience that really represents so many people in this country for, honestly, too long have been left out in positions of leadership and left away from the table of decision-making.

And so it really speaks to Vice President Biden's commitment to not just bring the party together, but represent the entire country, by picking someone who has the background and life experience that Senator Harris does.