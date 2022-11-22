Why Black women candidates had mixed results in the midterm elections

Nadia Brown:

So, the women that I speak with in my research have really hurt feelings around the Democratic Party.

And some of that is just listening to them and believing them. So that's number one, right? So, their policies and issues, they're the best people to speak about those, as opposed to having a proxy person who might be progressive, but who doesn't share their background, their culture, their understanding of political issues.

The second is that there really has to be a different kind of consideration around how the party supports candidates. So, if the party were to get involved in primary elections, where we know, for a lot of Black women, particularly those that are running in majority-minority districts, that's where the real race is, right?

It's not at the general. And so putting money into the primary is really where we could see women having much more of a chance. The other thing is being told to wait their turn, right? And so there's a hierarchy of, wait your turn, this person is next, and then maybe you, who might be 40, or 30, or 20. You would have to get past the 80-, the 70-, the 60-year-olds, right, for your turn to run.