Why both parties are claiming victory on funding for border security

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president ultimately wants to look like the biggest winner coming out of this. And he wants to keep that facade and that persona that he has that he's "The Art of the Deal" writer,that he's someone who knows how to make deals.

Central to that is this idea of the wall. The president is happy that he can say I got about $1.4 billion for my wall. And Democrats are saying, well, he didn't really get any money for his wall. It's not — you can't go for concrete walls with this money.

The president is saying, this is the kind of argument I want to have, because a few weeks ago, during the shutdown, the president said, you know what? I will compromise with you . I will change the materials for the wall that I want.

Democrat said, that's absolutely a nonstarter. Now, fast-forward a couple weeks, that's exactly the argument that we're having. And the president is saying, I can now build steel slats.

The other thing that's important, both sides seem to be mad about this. On the conservative side, you have conservative voices who are saying, this deal is pathetic, it's an insult to the president.

On the Democratic side and on the liberal side ,I have activists that are texting me saying, Nancy Pelosi said she wasn't going to give $1 for this wall, and now she is.

Then the president is also looking further down the line and saying, if I don't get this money for the wall and all the money that I wanted, the $5.7 billion, I can sign this, and then I can declare a national emergency and I can pull money from other areas.

It's a little tricky of whether or not he's going to be able to do that. But that's what the president is thinking about as he weighs his options here.