Why climate change means new risks for U.S. financial markets

William Brangham:

The investment firm BlackRock manages roughly $7 trillion. That makes it the largest asset manager in the world.

Now the firm has announced that environmental sustainability will be a core goal. In his influential yearly letter to companies, BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink wrote climate risk is investment risk and that every government, company and shareholder must confront climate change.

Fink went on to say that the climate crisis will likely force — quote — "a fundamental reshaping of finance."

The firm indicated it will begin to move money away from heavily polluting industries like coal and into others with a greater focus on sustainability.

Brian Deese is the global head of sustainable investing for BlackRock, and he joins me now.

Brian, thank you very much for doing this.

Because of the enormous size of your firm, you have been under a lot of pressure to push companies to take a more active stance on climate change. And I know that there's a lot of environmentalists that have celebrated your recent move.

Help us understand, why now? Why did you guys decide to do this?