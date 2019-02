Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the key question coming out of this Michael Cohen hearing is going to be, is there any criminal and legal implications and consequences for anyone, either for President Trump or people around him, because of Michael Cohen's testimony?

So I want to walk you through some legal problems that might pose to be an issue for the president. The first is Roger Stone and this WikiLeaks issue and these hack DNC e-mails.

Right now, if the president was possibly directing Roger Stone to work with illegally — illegally hacked information, that could prove to be a criminal problem for President Trump. The other thing is this Trump Tower Moscow project.

Now, the president has said over and over again that he didn't have business going in with Russia during the campaign. But, in fact, this could be part of the — what could be a case about collusion, because he would have had a business interest for working with Russia.

The other thing I will talk about briefly is the Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. Michael Cohen is making the case that President Trump knew very well that Donald Trump Jr. was walking into a meeting and trying to get information about Hillary Clinton from Russia.

That also could be a problem, because that would be working with a foreign country to impact an American election. So we will have to see whether or not that happens.

And there are, of course, political issues too, but these legal issues might be the ones that matter most.