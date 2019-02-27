What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Cohen worries about ‘peaceful transition of power’ if Trump loses re-election

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he’s worried that if the president doesn’t win re-election, there will not be a “peaceful transition of power.”

Cohen is testifying Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee. He told the committee in closing remarks that his loyalty to Donald Trump has cost him his job, his family and his freedom. And he’s worried the country will suffer a similar fate unless people stop supporting Trump.

WATCH: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and orchestrating hush-money payments to women who said they had affairs with Trump.

He told the committee Trump is a racist conman who repaid him the hush money from the White House after he became president. Trump has strongly denied the allegations.

