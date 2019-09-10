Why Congress is likely to be even more divided this fall

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the big priority of this administration is, I'm told, to come up with some sort of gun law legislation.

I'm told that the president is thinking through exactly what that's going to be. The White House wants to release a plan as early as late this week or early next week. And I'm told that the president wants to focus on mental health issues.

So, he's interested in either changing the law so that the background checks that people go through now federally, that that might include some sort of mental health welfare check. There is also this idea that the White House might come out with plan to strengthen and make it harder for people who are having a possible mental breakdown to get a gun or keep their gun.

But White House officials have not been very clear about what the president believes. And Republicans on the Hill are really waiting for the president to give them a strong sort of direction about where he wants to go on gun legislation.

The other thing of note is that, as Lisa was talking about impeachment procedures, this White House is gearing up for a fight on impeachment. They feel as though the impeachment procedures that are being possibly voted on in the House Judiciary Committee, that that's going to be an affront to the president.

And they're ready the fight on that. They're also ready to fight on the idea that the president's White House aides and his allies may be called up to the Hill. They're thinking through whether or not they're going to have some sort of privilege that they're going to assert there.

So there is a lot the White House is struggling with, but the number one thing is on guns and impeachment.