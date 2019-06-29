Stonewall exhibit showcases flash point in LGBTQ community

Hari Sreenivasan:

The Stonewall riots in New York City were a flash point in civil rights history. Fifty years ago, gay, lesbian, trans and other gender nonconforming people rioted at a bar called The Stonewall Inn after police raided the club.

The New York Public Library has one of the largest collections of artifacts from that tumultuous time, which is now being displayed in a major exhibit.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with the exhibit's curator about what is widely seen as the birth of the modern-day fight for LGBTQ rights.