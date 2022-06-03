Students speak out about the impact gun violence has on their daily lives

William Brangham:

Tragically, these school shootings have become all too common in America.

While the attack at the elementary school in Uvalde is the deadliest in nearly a decade, it's also the 27th school shooting this year alone.

Our national network of young reporters — they're part of our Student Reporting Lab, asked their fellow students what grownups should know about what it's like growing up in this era of gun violence in schools.

Here's some of what they had to say.