Why extreme climate scenarios no longer seem so unlikely

Amna Nawaz:

The United Nations has called climate change the defining issue of our time.

A U.N. panel estimated the planet's temperature will likely rise by at least by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit between 2030 and 2052. That could lead to more extreme weather and harsher conditions.

But those estimates may be on the more conservative side. There are new estimates this week from French scientists suggesting the temperature rise between now and 2100 could be much higher.

Business and economics correspondent Paul Solman looks at the risks from some of the worst-case scenarios.

His story is part of our Making Sense series and part of our contribution to Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 300 news outlets to enhance coverage of the climate story.