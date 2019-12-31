Is 2017 tax law responsible for declining share of U.S. charitable donors?

Stacy Palmer:

Big nonprofits are really looking at their relationships with big donors, especially in these cases like Sackler and Epstein, where they have to think, what are our values? Is it appropriate for us to take money from those kinds of people?

Because some alumni, for example, of institutions that took money from Sackler or Epstein, they might not want to give anymore because they're disappointed in their institution. So, it has a ripple effect, not just that they took money from that one donor, but whether other donors are going to be disappointed.

So, many of them are indeed looking at, what policy should we have? How should we articulate who we're going to accept money from? And should we make it clearer that really we depend on lots of small gifts and middle-size gifts from people? Is it good to be run by all of these billionaires?

Those are big questions that people are asking. So, you see this in the political debates about wealth taxes and other things. It's the same kind of consideration that's going on in the nonprofit world, too.