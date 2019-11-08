Why German divisions remain, 30 years after fall of the Berlin Wall

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported earlier, this weekend marks the 30th anniversary of one of the most important historic events of the 20th century, the tearing down of the Berlin Wall.

The East German dictatorship collapsed, and, shortly afterwards, so did other totalitarian regimes across the former Soviet Bloc. As the wall fell, so then did the Iron Curtain.

But, as special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports from Berlin, Germany may have been politically reunified, but, in many ways, it is still divided.