Why immigration is a focal issue in South African election

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

Unemployment in South Africa hovers at 27 percent. And youth unemployment is nearly double that.

It's felt most acutely in the townships, impoverished settlements built under apartheid to segregate the black, Indian and mixed or colored communities from the minority white population.

Preggie Chetty sells used clothes on the side of the road. He lost his factory job years ago, now barely ekes out a living, and he blames in part immigrants.