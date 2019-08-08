Why India chose this moment to reduce political autonomy for Kashmir

Nick Schifrin:

Today, in a part of the world that has helped spark three wars, tens of thousands of troops are patrolling the streets. They are Indian government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

And it's been four days since the Indian government changed the status of Kashmir, which is India's only Muslim-majority region.

Up until this week, Kashmir had a large degree of autonomy. The government's decision has sparked protests over a long-disputed area claimed by both India and Pakistan, where fighting has killed tens of thousands of people over the last few decades.

Today in Kashmir, the streets are empty. Soldiers enforce a strict military curfew. Hundreds have been arrested. Fear has driven many inside, and many others are trying to leave, but are stuck with limited transport.