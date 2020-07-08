Why is the U.S. still struggling to test everyone who needs it?

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

Six months into this pandemic, and we still cannot test everyone who needs a test. On Monday, a New Orleans testing site opened at 8:00 a.m., but had to close minutes later, because the line was so long.

In Sacramento, California, five testing centers were closed in hard-hit areas. They'd run out of supplies. In Arizona, the state with the highest number of new cases nationally, people waited in their cars for eight hours in the sweltering heat to get a test.

While the U.S. has ramped up testing considerably — the country ran 15 million tests last month — by all measures, we are still falling short.

To help us understand more about all this, I'm joined now by Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo. She is an epidemiologist and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Dr. Nuzzo, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

Help us understand why we are seeing these shortages. Is it demand? Is it equipment? Is it supplies, manpower? What is it?