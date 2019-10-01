Why it’s so hard to stop images of child sex abuse

Donna Rice Hughes:

Well, it's — a number of things have happened.

I call it the perfect storm, if you will, because the Internet actually created the ideal scenario for sexual predators to create new child pornography images and to share those. It actually created a forum to share how to avoid law enforcement detection and to virtually molest children.

Now predators can gather together from all over the world and watch another predator sexually abuse a child in real time virtually. So all of these things have happened.

And then, when Web 2.0, which is when the social media world came into being in 2002 to 2004, that changed everything, because now you have a platform where anyone can be a creator of content.

And so that magnified the problem. We have had a number of laws, including one of the ones that was mentioned in this article, the PROTECT Act of 2008. And they did a great job laying out a wonderful strategy.

And now what we know from this piece — this article in The New York Times is that not all of that has been done. And there's been $60 million appropriated, but only half is actually funded each year, and some of that is being taken from the cyber-crimes budget and being put someplace else.