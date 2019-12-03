Why Kamala Harris’ campaign failed to gain traction

Chelsea Janes:

Yes.

You know, I think it's really interesting. You look at this field, you see Biden. You kind of know who Joe Biden is, and voters say, oh, I know Joe. And Bernie Sanders, you know who Bernie Sanders is. And Elizabeth Warren, with her 2 cents and her big structural change, has sort of carved out a brand for herself.

But Kamala Harris was never as easy to put on a bumper sticker as some of the others and never found that message that really summed up the brand in a word or two and made you know exactly who she was.

And maybe it's not fair to ask that of candidates, but I think, in her case, in this time, people really wanted to see someone with clear intentions and clear priorities.

And as she tried to pitch herself as sort of the one who would work on issues and be practical, not ideological, and as she tried to thread the needle between sort of the moderates in the Democratic Party and Sanders and Warren for the left, she sort of lost clarity in exactly who she was and why she was running.

And I think one thing we have heard from voters everywhere is that they want someone they can trust and someone whose intentions are very clear. They want to know who these people are.

And I don't think she ever gave people the answer they were looking for.