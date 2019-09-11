Why Kremlin mole story is ‘disruptive’ to U.S. intelligence

Andrew Weiss:

So, the Russian government takes a very hard line on these things. And Putin himself tends to speak in a very cold-blooded and rather chilling fashion about, traitors need to be wiped out. Traitors need to pay the price for their conduct.

In this case, the Russian government has done something very different. They have basically said, this guy was a joker. He had some sort of role here. He certainly wasn't a high-level adviser to President Putin.

They basically disparaged the initial Western press reporting on the subject. But what they have also done at the same time is tried to say, we never did anything anyway, so this is all just a compounding of, you know, unfair and malicious slander aimed at us.

That also just doesn't hold a lot of water. But, as a result, what you see is a mockery. And I think the mockery does have a chilling undercurrent to it.

There was a cartoon on one of the Russian state news agencies last night, and it basically has the mole showing up in the Oval Office popping up in Donald Trump's office and saying, you burned me, basically. You were the one who ratted me out.

So the government is sending a message to Russian officialdom that, we are all watching you very closely. Don't make any mistakes.