Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization, speaks on October 8, 2013 during a press conference in Moscow. - A 29-year-old Russian woman was arrested for conspiring to influence U.S. politics by cultivating ties with political groups including the National Rifle Association, the powerful gun rights lobby. Photo by STR/AFP/Getty Images
Russian sentenced to 18 months for being Kremlin agent

Nation

WASHINGTON — A Russian woman who admitted to being a secret agent for the Kremlin has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Maria Butina has been jailed since her July 2018 arrest and will get credit for time served. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also ordered Butina deported after she completes her sentence.

Chutkan said she was imposing the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offense and to promote deterrence.

Butina pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge and admitted she covertly gathered intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.

Butina said she was “ashamed and embarrassed” by her own actions.

READ MORE: What we know about Maria Butina’s plea agreement

