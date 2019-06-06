Why Marianne Williamson thinks she can defeat Trump

Marianne Williamson:

What Democrats want is someone tough enough to beat Donald Trump.

And I think anyone who thinks it's as simple as someone tough enough to beat Donald Trump is very naive about the nature of the opponent. There are some people who are going to vote for Trump no matter what.

But the presidential election, that is not enough to reelect him. What we have to get to are people who might have voted for him, but are at least disturbed enough to be open, and we need all those people who didn't vote to vote, and all those people who voted for Jill Stein to vote for us.

And the only way to do that is to touch people's hearts. You know, the part of the brain that rationally analyzes an issue is not the same part of the brain that decides who to vote for.

Donald Trump has had a psychological effect on people. He has had an effect on the human psyche within people, but it's very dark, and it is not amenable to change by strictly rational argument.

I am someone who has had a career moving audiences. I'm someone who has had a career moving crowds and moving movements. I have a sense of what he has done. And the only way to defeat big lies is with some big truth.

And so the skill he has, the light side of that is what I can do.