Why more children are being diagnosed with autism and what it means for their families

Amna Nawaz:

CDC data released today finds an uptick in the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder in the U.S.

The most recent data from 2012 many reveals one out of every 36 children in America was diagnosed with autism. In 2018, that figure was one in 44. In 2010, it was one in 68. The findings also show how pandemic disruptions kept many younger children from earlier autism diagnoses.

For more on this, I'm joined by Dena Gassner, adjunct professor at Towson University. She's also a member of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, which advises the government on funding for autism research. She herself was diagnosed with autism at the age of 40

Dena Gassner, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

A lot of folks will look at that increase and be very concerned. You have said that you see those numbers as good news. Why is that?