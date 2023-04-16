Why mortality for young Americans is increasing at an alarming rate

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Life expectancy for the average American is now 76 years, hitting the lowest point in nearly two decades after declining for the second year in a row. Dr. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Virginia Commonwealth University Center on Society and Health, joins John Yang to discuss the factors behind this trend.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
