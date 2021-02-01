Why Myanmar’s military overthrew the nation’s democratically elected government

Nick Schifrin:

In Myanmar's capital, the bridge to Parliament is blocked by police, and the roads are lined with military.

In the country's largest city, Yangon, military supporters play army anthems, and the police keep a close eye on residents shut into a country where the Internet was shut off and the airport closed.

Military TV declared a state of emergency and reported army leader Min Aung Hlaing would take control for a year. It is the end of five years of quasi-democracy.

Earlier this morning, military officials arrested the country's civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and dozens of others, including a lawmaker holding his young son as he broadcast his arrest on Facebook.

In a statement, Suu Kyi called for peaceful resistance: "I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military. Only the people are important."