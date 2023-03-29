Why North Carolina is investing in expanded Medicaid access

Kody Kinsley:

Well, we want to invest using those signing bonus dollars for Medicaid expansion, a billion dollars to try to rebuild capacity in a mental health system that we know has languished for far too long.

And we have got to take the resources to where the people need it; 60 percent of people in incarcerated settings have a substance use disorder, many of whom have a co-occurring mental health illness. If people had those sorts of rates of diabetes or any other disease, we would know that there's a problem with that system.

So we want to invest in pre-arrest diversion, jail-based treatment programs, reentry programs that break this costly cycle that we know our local communities bear the brunt of. We need health care, and not handcuffs.

And that's something that we have heard firsthand from sheriffs all across North Carolina, as we have been battling the opioid epidemic. We're not going to arrest ourselves out of these issues. If we give people health care, divert them to treatment, give them a path to recovery, we not only heal themselves. We get to support them in healing their families and their communities.

This is the right path forward. And targeting our work in the justice system is a smart investment.