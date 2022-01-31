Why North Korea’s most recent missile tests are worrying U.S. officials

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, this weekend's test was of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

North Korean media showed photos of the Hwasong-12 launching and entering space. South Korean and U.S. officials believe its range is more than 2,000 miles. This test is the most aggressive step in a series of moves that began in September, including multiple short-range missile tests just in the last few weeks, Kim Jong-un's first visit to a munitions factory in years, and repeated tests of missiles designed to improve survivability, such as train-launched ballistic missiles.

Many of these tests break U.N. Security Council resolutions. But none, so far, has broken Kim's 2017 promise not to test another nuclear device, or intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea has warned its future priorities include larger nuclear weapons and bigger missiles.

So, what's the implication for U.S. policy?

For that, we get two views.

Anthony Ruggiero is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and was the National Security Council senior director for counterproliferation and biodefense during the Trump administration. And Jenny Town is a senior fellow at the Stimson Center and the director of its analysis site, 38 North.

Welcome, both of you, back to "NewsHour."

Anthony Ruggiero, let me start with you.

Why do you believe now for this intermediate-range test?

Anthony Ruggiero, Foundation for the Defense of Democracies: Kim is looking to test to make and sure these missiles work. So, there is a technical reason. But there's also a political reason.

As you noted, they have been testing missiles since September 2021, and there is no consequences for that, only one set of sanctions that came earlier this month. So Kim may have thought that missile tests are OK to the Biden administration.