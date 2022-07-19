Why overdose deaths spiked among people of color during the pandemic

John Yang:

Amna, while overall overdose deaths spiked by 30 percent during that period, among Black Americans, the increase was 44 percent, among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, 39 percent. That's compared with a 22 percent increase among white Americans, similar to the rates among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and Hispanics.

Dr. Edwin Chapman is a physician in Washington, D.C., who specializes in treating addiction.

Dr. Chapman, thanks for being with us.

We have heard the aggregate numbers. How does that track with what you see in your clinic?