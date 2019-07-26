Why Poland’s conservative government is causing alarm at the EU

Malcolm Brabant:

Such as the music of Frederic Chopin, Poland's greatest composer and this key monument, the Warsaw Rising Memorial, honoring 63 days in 1944 when patriots fought in vain against the Nazis.

Behind is a modern battleground, the Supreme Court. Last year, the Polish government forced 40 percent of the court's judges to retire early, in a move the European Commission condemned as illegal.

A change in leadership at the top of the European Union in Brussels is now under way. And that could make it a lot harder for countries like Poland to resist Pan-European laws and values. The new European Commission is determined to stop what's been called democratic backsliding.

So, in the future, member states will be subject to an annual review to make sure they're abiding by the rules.

In the 15 years since Brussels admitted nations from the former Soviet Bloc, business in Poland has boomed, boosted by $14 billion worth of European funds for state-of-the-art infrastructure. It's now the sixth largest economy in the E.U.

The implicit warning from Brussels is that, unless Poland behaves, the money will dry up. But such sanctions have been threatened before and, according to some E.U. officials, have had no impact.