Why President Trump continues to challenge the election results

Trevor Potter:

Well, I think what's going on has changed over the course of the last month since the election.

Originally, it was a question of, are the votes being counted correctly, are the votes that are being counted legitimate, have they been examined, are the machines reporting the right tally? That was then followed by a series of lawsuits that were, I think, increasingly farfetched, alleging that somehow the system the states had used was wrong and that a court ought to step in and say that, for instance, absentee ballots shouldn't be counted in Pennsylvania.

But all of that is now resolved. Those court cases are almost all over. The Trump campaign lost in every case.

So, the question becomes, what is President Trump doing still saying that the election was somehow being stolen, that it was fraudulent? And I think, at that stage, you have to say either he's being incredibly reckless in terms of refusing to accept that this is how people voted, this is what the Electoral College vote is, or something more dangerous, which is, he's refusing to accept the result of the election personally and politically because it helps him to be seen to keep fighting, to raise money for his new political committee.

At some stage, it becomes just an attempt to undermine the president-elect and to make Americans think that the result of this election is somehow not legitimate. And that's really dangerous for our democracy.

This year, it's not particularly close. There's a big Biden lead in the Electoral College and the popular vote. But, next time, it might be really close and come down to one state. And in those circumstances, the idea that state legislatures should step in and ignore what the voters did and decide they're going to produce a different result because they don't like what the voters did is incredibly anti-democratic.

It is not how a democracy elects its leaders.