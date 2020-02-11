Why prosecution of Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir is an international matter

Amna Nawaz:

The former president of Sudan is one step closer to facing justice for the most egregious of the crimes he allegedly committed.

During the most violent of Omar al-Bashir's 30 years in power, Sudan descended into civil war. Now, as the government conducts peace talks with rebel leaders, they have agreed to send Bashir to trial.

For more than a decade, Omar al-Bashir has been wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, torture, rape, and genocide in the Darfur region.

Today, Sudan's transitional government and rebel groups in Darfur announced the deposed leader will be handed over to the court at The Hague in the Netherlands.