How Russia is spreading blatantly false information about the war in Ukraine

William Brangham:

In the U.S., Carlson's view is just one of many that Americans can listen to and weigh for themselves.

But, as the carnage of Putin's war continues, the reality for many Russians is only as real as their government allows.

And joining me now is Anton Shirikov. He researches disinformation and propaganda inside Russia at the University of Wisconsin.

Anton, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

So, we touched on a little bit of the media that the Russian people are seeing? Can you give us a better sense of what the average Russian is seeing about Ukraine on their news?

Anton Shirikov, University of Wisconsin: Yes. Thank you for having me there, first of all.

So, what Russians are seeing is mainly that there is some military action going on in Ukraine, but this is all very targeted, this is targeted against Nazi battalions, against military infrastructure. It doesn't hurt any civilians. And most Ukrainians are welcoming Russians.They want to get rid of their corrupt and fascist government. But the government is resisting and government forces are resisting. And so that's why Russian forces are in Ukraine.