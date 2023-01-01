Give to PBS NewsHour now
Why some House Republicans are holding out on McCarthy’s speaker bid

When the new Congress convenes on Tuesday, one of the first orders of business in the House will be selecting a new speaker. Normally, the role goes to the leader of the majority party, but House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is still rounding up votes. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins John Yang to discuss.

