Brooks and Capehart on the year in politics and what’s ahead in 2023

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, of all the big things that happened in 2022, the two big things for me were the January 6 hearings over the summer.

They were, as I have said many times on Friday night, they were really important for history. But I think, after now going through nine hearings, plus the final report, what we have seen or what I have seen is, these hearings were a slow burn. They captured the imagination of the American people, the interest of the American people by the way they were handled.

But then — and this leads to the second thing that I — big story for me for 2022 — is the results of the midterm elections.

And I think that those hearings demonstrating to the American people just what was done by the former president of the United States and people who supported him to try to subvert a free and fair election drove a lot of people, not just Democrats, but we saw lots of Republicans joining independents and Democrats pushing back against extremism within the Republican Party and rejecting big lie pushers, the folks who were constant he's saying that the 2020 election were — was stolen and supporters — people who were supported by former President Donald Trump.

Those people who went out to vote in the midterm elections saved our democracy in this last election. And I think that that is, for me, the biggest story and the biggest result out of 2022.