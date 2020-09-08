Why the 2020 presidential election is likely to be the most expensive in history

Amna Nawaz:

By all accounts, the 2020 election will be the most expensive in history. Both presidential campaigns are raising and spending money by the millions, despite the ongoing pandemic and economic recession.

It's part of a trend that sees each election more costly than the last.

To track this, I'm joined by Adav Noti of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. He previously worked as a lawyer at the Federal Election Commission.

Welcome to you, Adav, and thanks for being here.

I want to ask you about these numbers.

The president, we should mention, built up a really impressive war chest, nearly a billion dollars, which is why reports that he was in a cash crunch are so striking. But he's so far spent more than $800 million. It's such a massive number.

How does that happen? Where is that money going?