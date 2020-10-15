Why the media is still struggling with how to cover Trump

Judy Woodruff:

Both President Trump and former Vice President Biden were originally supposed to be debating tonight. But, as we know, the Commission on Presidential Debates insisted on a virtual second debate online.

Biden agreed, but Mr. Trump refused.

Instead, both men are now participating in separate town halls airing on two different broadcast television networks at the same time.

Tonight's dueling town halls sparked fresh criticism about how the mainstream news media are covering the election and whether or not they are being too deferential.

Those concerns date back to the 2016 presidential election, when then-candidate Donald Trump was given a disproportionate amount of airtime, compared to his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Trump drew attention for many reasons, but Democrats and other critics say his sheer shock and entertainment value, and the viewers they draw, higher ratings, fueled lopsided coverage and let him float through the primaries without enough scrutiny.

The Tyndall Report found that Mr. Trump alone accounted for more than twice the 2016 election coverage on the ABC, NBC, and CBS evening newscasts as did Hillary Clinton and her campaign.

A New York Times analysis found he secured roughly the equivalent of $2 billion in free media coverage during that campaign. That was more than 2.5 times the free coverage given to Clinton.