Why the northern lights are being seen further south

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Miles O'Brien
Miles O'Brien
Leave your feedback
Parts of the United States have recently been getting glimpses of the northern lights. John Yang and science correspondent Miles O'Brien discussed why this spectacle in the skies is now being seen further south.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.
Support Provided By:
Learn more