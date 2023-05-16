Why the northern lights are being seen further south

John Yang
By —

John Yang

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Audio

Parts of the United States have recently been getting glimpses of the northern lights. John Yang and science correspondent Miles O'Brien discussed why this spectacle in the skies is now being seen further south.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is a veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch