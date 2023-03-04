Aurora borealis puts on a dazzling display in unusual places

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Lorna Baldwin
Thanks to some unusual sun spot activity, the northern lights are putting on a show much farther south than usual, giving more people chances to catch a glimpse. From Norway to Scotland to Alaska, we look at some spectacular sights captured recently in the night skies.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
