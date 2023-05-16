Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, Congressional leaders meet with President Biden but make little progress on a debt ceiling deal. The head of the company behind ChatGPT tells lawmakers regulation is needed to keep rapidly developing artificial intelligence in check. Plus, a new biography of Martin Luther King Jr. finds the civil rights icon was misquoted when asked what he thought of Malcolm X.
