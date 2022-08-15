Why the CDC is loosening some of its COVID-19 guidelines

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
As students and teachers across the U.S. prepare to head back to school, the CDC is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. It marks a significant shift in how the nation approaches the pandemic as the new guidance prioritizes keeping kids in class. But some health experts worry the agency has gone too far. Julia Raifman, who leads the COVID-19 U.S. State Policy Database, joins Stephanie Sy to discuss.
