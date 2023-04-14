Why the U.S. designated the animal tranquilizer xylazine an ’emerging threat’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ali Rogin
Dorothy Hastings
Concerns are growing about overdoses linked with an animal tranquilizer mixed with opioids. The Biden administration declared the combination of xylazine and fentanyl an emerging threat. It’s the first time any drug has been given that designation. Ali Rogin discussed the threat with Dr. Raagini Jawa of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
