Why the U.S. designated the animal tranquilizer xylazine an ’emerging threat’

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Audio

Concerns are growing about overdoses linked with an animal tranquilizer mixed with opioids. The Biden administration declared the combination of xylazine and fentanyl an emerging threat. It’s the first time any drug has been given that designation. Ali Rogin discussed the threat with Dr. Raagini Jawa of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch