Senate hearing on fentanyl outlines international supply chain that brings drug to U.S.

A Congressional hearing on fentanyl brought some of the Biden administration's key drug officials together to examine how to address what is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45. Lisa Desjardins has more on the testimony and efforts to tackle the crisis.

