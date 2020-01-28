Why the U.S. objects to Huawei’s involvement in building 5G networks

Garrett Graff:

We don't know.

And that's part of what makes this — this moment sort of so fraught for both Huawei and the U.S. government. I mean, the U.S. government says, look, the risk is just too big. It may be a Trojan horse. It may be not a Trojan horse.

This is a company that, according to the U.S. government, has a pattern of intellectual property threat and economic espionage. It has a pattern, according to the U.S. government, of evading sanctions, U.S. sanctions, and doing business with countries like Iran and North Korea and authoritarian regimes in Africa to help — it helps enable the surveillance and the oppression of the Uyghur minority in Northwest China.

This is just a company we don't want to be doing business with. We don't want to take this risk.

Huawei says, look, we're a plumbing company. It's not up to us to figure out what goes through the pipes. We just build the pipes. And they say that they are an employee-owned company, a private company in China.

And Mr. Ren, the founder and sort of visionary behind Huawei, has said that he would rather shut the company down than ever compromise its customers' private or data.

The U.S. government counters by saying, you may not have a choice. Under what is known as the 2017 Chinese national intelligence law, it appears Huawei could actually be coerced and required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence, if asked.