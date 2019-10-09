Why the White House argues it can reject the House’s impeachment requests

Jamil Jaffer:

No, that's exactly right, William.

And it's a point that a lot of people have been making out in the media over the last 24 hours after we saw this letter, that, look, the impeachment proceeding in the House is like a prosecutor doing an investigation, and then bringing charges before the grand jury. And then, eventually, the trial comes, and that's in the Senate, where you have a jury, in this case, 100 senators, presided over by the chief justice.

And that's where the president or the person, the target of impeachment, gets to present their case.

Now, that is — that is true that that's — those are the analogous proceedings in a — in a criminal proceeding. But, of course, an impeachment isn't a criminal proceeding. It's a quasi-judicial proceeding. It's a political matter.

And, typically, because it's political and involves two co-equal branches of the government sort of going really head to head, it's been the practice of the House to give unusual protections in the charging process to the target, because they recognize that if, in fact, the House is to vote articles of impeachment, even if the president isn't convicted, that that has huge effects on the presidency itself and the person in the office of the president.

So they want to ensure also that they're not being seen as partisan, so they give rights that they wouldn't otherwise have to, to the other side in the minority in the impeachment inquiry, and to the target of the impeachment, in this case, the president.