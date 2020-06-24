Why these meatpacking workers fear for their health and safety amid COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

It has been nearly six weeks since production resumed in most meatpacking plants across the country. Many were shut down amid coronavirus outbreaks. More than 27,000 workers have become infected, and 99 have died.

In late April, President Trump ordered plants to reopen or remain open, calling them critical infrastructure to preserve the nation's meat supply.

Special correspondent Fred de Sam Lazaro returns to one community in Minnesota where a pork processing plant is back online.