Why this American is on the frontlines of Ukraine’s long war

Judy Woodruff:

It was widely reported that the Trump administration may block $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine as part of its overall efforts to curtail foreign aid.

Mr. Trump began supplying weapons to Ukraine two years ago in its fight against Russian-backed separatists. The war there is now in its sixth year, with thousands dead and no signs of an end in sight.

And with no U.S. troop presence anywhere near the front lines, some American citizens have decided to go and fight anyway.

From those front lines, special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky reports.