Why this female Saudi activist has been losing hope for her country’s future

Judy Woodruff:

But first, Women in Saudi Arabia started demanding the right to drive years before they won it in June of last year.

One of the most prominent voices belonged to activist Manal al-Sharif. Earlier today, she demonstrated in front of the Saudi Embassy in Washington, taking on the so-called guardian, or wali, system, which requires a woman to have a male relative approve even basic decisions.

Our Amna Nawaz spoke to al-Sharif before today's protest about the state of women's rights in Saudi Arabia.