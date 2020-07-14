Why this Supreme Court term was so unusual

Amna Nawaz:

From landmark decisions on immigration and LGBTQ protections, to virtual oral arguments amid the pandemic, the Supreme Court concluded a term last week that is certainly one for the history books.

We take a deeper look into the Roberts court and its blockbuster term with Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for "The National Law Journal," Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general during the George W. Bush administration. And Neal Katyal, he served as the acting solicitor general under President Obama.

Welcome to you all. And thank you for being here.

Neal and Paul, we should point out, between the two of you, you have argued almost 150 cases before the court.

Neal, I'm going to start with you, because I want to get a sense of how you're looking back on this term.

Earlier in June, there was a sense that this is a court that's leaning actually quite liberal. There, within a couple weeks, they ruled workers can't be fired for being gay or transgender. They stopped President Trump's effort to end DACA. And they struck down a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana.

How did you see that string of rulings? Was that an outright win for progressives?